Cristiano Ronaldo's WHOOP collaboration unveils youthful biological age

Ronaldo's Biological Age: 28.9 Years

How does the body of a legend keep score? Cristiano Ronaldo’s WHOOP Age is about to be revealed. Tune in to the next episode of the WHOOP Podcast tomorrow to find out 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVzrnx3fgt — WHOOP (@WHOOP) May 19, 2025

A Strategic Partnership with WHOOP

Innovative Product Development

WHOOP's Advanced Health Monitoring

Ronaldo's Vision for the Future

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo , 40, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with performance wearable brand, revealing that his biological age is an astonishing 28.9 years.This revelation, determined through's advanced physiological tracking, underscores Ronaldo's unwavering commitment to peak performance and longevity in the sport.In a recent video shared on social media, Ronaldo underwent a comprehensive health assessment using's cutting-edge technology.The results indicated a biological age of 28.9 years, a testament to his rigorous training regimen, disciplined lifestyle, and dedication to recovery.This youthful biological age has fueled Ronaldo's ambition to continue playing professional football for another decade, potentially extending his illustrious career until the age of 50.Ronaldo's collaboration withextends beyond personal use as he has joined the company as a global ambassador and investor.Together, they aim to leverage data-driven insights to enhance health and fitness coaching for athletes worldwide.This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence in performance, both on and off the field.As part of their collaboration,and Ronaldo have introduced the limited-edition CR7 SuperKnit band.Designed with Ronaldo's signature branding, the band is compatible with4.0 and comes in "Home" and "Away" colorways, symbolising his global football career.WHOOP's wearable technology offers professional-grade insights into key health metrics, including heart rate variability, sleep quality, and recovery.The latest WHOOP 5.0 andMG models feature a compact design, extended battery life, and innovative health monitoring tools such as Healthspan withAge, an on-demand ECG heart screener, and blood pressure insights.With over 1,000 professional games and 792 goals to his name, Ronaldo's illustrious career has spanned top clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United Real Madrid , Juventus, and Al-Nassr.His partnership withsignifies a forward-thinking approach to athlete health and performance, aiming to inspire both elite athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.