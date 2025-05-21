img
Cristiano Ronaldo's WHOOP collaboration unveils youthful biological age

Photo: @Cristiano
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with performance wearable brand WHOOP, revealing that his biological age is an astonishing 28.9 years.

This revelation, determined through WHOOP's advanced physiological tracking, underscores Ronaldo's unwavering commitment to peak performance and longevity in the sport.

Ronaldo's Biological Age: 28.9 Years

In a recent video shared on social media, Ronaldo underwent a comprehensive health assessment using WHOOP's cutting-edge technology.

The results indicated a biological age of 28.9 years, a testament to his rigorous training regimen, disciplined lifestyle, and dedication to recovery.

This youthful biological age has fueled Ronaldo's ambition to continue playing professional football for another decade, potentially extending his illustrious career until the age of 50.

A Strategic Partnership with WHOOP

Ronaldo's collaboration with WHOOP extends beyond personal use as he has joined the company as a global ambassador and investor.

Together, they aim to leverage data-driven insights to enhance health and fitness coaching for athletes worldwide.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence in performance, both on and off the field.

Innovative Product Development

As part of their collaboration, WHOOP and Ronaldo have introduced the limited-edition CR7 SuperKnit band.

Designed with Ronaldo's signature branding, the band is compatible with WHOOP 4.0 and comes in "Home" and "Away" colorways, symbolising his global football career.

WHOOP's Advanced Health Monitoring

WHOOP's wearable technology offers professional-grade insights into key health metrics, including heart rate variability, sleep quality, and recovery.

The latest WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG models feature a compact design, extended battery life, and innovative health monitoring tools such as Healthspan with WHOOP Age, an on-demand ECG heart screener, and blood pressure insights.

Ronaldo's Vision for the Future

With over 1,000 professional games and 792 goals to his name, Ronaldo's illustrious career has spanned top clubs including Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

His partnership with WHOOP signifies a forward-thinking approach to athlete health and performance, aiming to inspire both elite athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

