Cristiano Ronaldo becomes new character in new 'Fatal Fury' game
|Photo: SNK
Being billed as "CR7" in the game, Ronaldo will incorporate his soccer skills into his fighting moves.
The Portuguese will also be able to do his signature "Siuuu" celebration in game.
Here's the official blurb on Ronaldo's character:
Character trailer now up for CRISTIANO RONALDO, the newest addition to the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves roster! @Cristianohttps://t.co/FgeuyPVobg#FatalFury #CotW #CR7 #KingofFootball pic.twitter.com/E12PQN1CHf— FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves (@FATALFURY_PR) March 26, 2025
One of the top football players in the world. He uses his time off to visit South Town to hone his new football skills. The various techniques he has developed playing football make him an unstoppable force, even to seasoned fighters."Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" is scheduled for release on April 24, 2025.
The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
