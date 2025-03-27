Home cristiano ronaldo games news off field video

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes new character in new 'Fatal Fury' game

Photo: SNK
In a rather unusual crossover, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be a playable character in the upcoming fighting arcade game "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves".

Being billed as "CR7" in the game, Ronaldo will incorporate his soccer skills into his fighting moves.

The Portuguese will also be able to do his signature "Siuuu" celebration in game.

Here's the official blurb on Ronaldo's character:
One of the top football players in the world. He uses his time off to visit South Town to hone his new football skills. The various techniques he has developed playing football make him an unstoppable force, even to seasoned fighters.
"Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves" is scheduled for release on April 24, 2025.

The game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

