Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs

Photo: @AlNassrFC_EN
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made football history by becoming the first player ever to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs.

The Portuguese superstar hit the landmark for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Ahli on Saturday, netting from the penalty spot in the 41st minute at Hong Kong Stadium.

Although Ronaldo's strike took him to 100 goals for the Saudi side, Al-Nassr were denied silverware as Al-Ahli triumphed 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Numbers

The 40-year-old forward's latest milestone adds to an already staggering career tally across Europe and beyond.
  • Real Madrid - 450 goals
  • Manchester United - 145 goals
  • Juventus - 101 goals
  • Al-Nassr - 100 goals
That haul moves Ronaldo ahead of previous record holders Isidro Lángara, Romário, and Neymar, who each managed 100 goals for three clubs.

On top of his club achievements, Ronaldo remains international football's all-time leading scorer, with 138 goals for Portugal.

Milestone Overshadowed by Defeat

Ronaldo had briefly put Al-Nassr in control, celebrating in trademark style with his famous "Siu" jump before pointing to the sky in tribute.

But despite late goals from Marcelo Brozović and Roger Ibañez, the match went to penalties.

Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, but teammate Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed, allowing Al-Ahli to lift the Saudi season's first trophy.

The Legacy Continues

At 40, Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down.

From his teenage breakthrough at Sporting Lisbon to record-breaking stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, and now in Saudi Arabia, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to extend his extraordinary list of achievements.

Already the first man to score in five World Cups and the all-time leading scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga, Ronaldo's 100-goal milestone for Al-Nassr is just the latest addition to an unparalleled career.

