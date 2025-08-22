Brazil's Fábio breaks Peter Shilton record with 1,391 professional matches

Photo: AL BELLO

Brazilian goalkeeper Fábio has written his name into football history by surpassing Peter Shilton's long-standing record for the most competitive professional appearances.The 44-year-old Fluminense keeper made his 1,391st appearance on Tuesday night at the Maracanã Stadium, helping his side to a 2-0 win over América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana.The result sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory, ensuring a place in the quarter-finals - and securing Fábio's place in the record books.Just three days earlier, Fábio had equalled Shilton's tally of 1,390 games during a 2-1 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A win over Fortaleza.Fábio's remarkable career has stretched across nearly three decades and four clubs:That total of 1,391 matches eclipses Shilton's recognised record, which had stood since the former England goalkeeper's retirement in 1997.Despite his longevity, Fábio has never played a competitive senior match for Brazil, although he was part of the squads that lifted the 2004 Copa América and competed at the 2003 Confederations Cup.Reflecting on the milestone, Fábio dedicated the achievement to those closest to him.Shilton, who played for clubs including Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton, as well as making a record 125 appearances for England, had been widely regarded as the men's appearance record holder with 1,390 matches.However, there has long been debate about the official figure.Guinness World Records includes 16 matches Shilton deems "unofficial," whilst the 75-year-old himself counts 13 England U-23 games usually excluded.With the Brazilian domestic season running until late December, Fábio could yet extend his record well beyond Shilton's tally.Turning 45 next month, the veteran shows little sign of slowing down, and his continued presence between the sticks has been crucial to Fluminense's domestic and continental campaigns.