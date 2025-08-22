Brazil's Fábio breaks Peter Shilton record with 1,391 professional matches
|Photo: AL BELLO
The 44-year-old Fluminense keeper made his 1,391st appearance on Tuesday night at the Maracanã Stadium, helping his side to a 2-0 win over América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana.
The result sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory, ensuring a place in the quarter-finals - and securing Fábio's place in the record books.
Just three days earlier, Fábio had equalled Shilton's tally of 1,390 games during a 2-1 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A win over Fortaleza.
A Career Spanning 28 Years
Fábio's remarkable career has stretched across nearly three decades and four clubs:
- União Bandeirante (1997-2000): 30 appearances
- Vasco da Gama (2000-2004): 150 appearances
- Cruzeiro (1999 loan, 2005-2021): 976 appearances
- Fluminense (2022-present): 235 appearances
Despite his longevity, Fábio has never played a competitive senior match for Brazil, although he was part of the squads that lifted the 2004 Copa América and competed at the 2003 Confederations Cup.
'God Gave Me This Gift'
Reflecting on the milestone, Fábio dedicated the achievement to those closest to him.
God gave me this gift. I have to thank everyone who has been part of my life - my family, friends, my wife.Shilton's Disputed Total
The important thing is to help my teammates. I am grateful, but without God nothing would be possible.
Shilton, who played for clubs including Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton, as well as making a record 125 appearances for England, had been widely regarded as the men's appearance record holder with 1,390 matches.
However, there has long been debate about the official figure.
Guinness World Records includes 16 matches Shilton deems "unofficial," whilst the 75-year-old himself counts 13 England U-23 games usually excluded.
More to Come?
With the Brazilian domestic season running until late December, Fábio could yet extend his record well beyond Shilton's tally.
Turning 45 next month, the veteran shows little sign of slowing down, and his continued presence between the sticks has been crucial to Fluminense's domestic and continental campaigns.
