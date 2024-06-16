New Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler becomes Premier League's youngest-ever manager

From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months.



He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.



Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels.



We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Fabian Hürzeler is now the youngest-ever manager in the Premier League's history following his appointment by Brighton & Hove Albion.The Seagulls announced on Saturday that Hürzeler will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer and replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of last season.Hürzeler has agreed a deal through to 2027 and will start once a work permit has been granted.The Texas-born tactician has been with St Pauli for 18 months and has just secured promotion and their return to the Bundesliga after a 13-year absence.Brighton owner Tony Bloom explained to the club's official website that Hürzeler was always a standout candidate.At just 31 years old, Hürzeler becomes the youngest manager in Premier League history, with Chris Coleman previously holding the accolade following his appointment as Fulham boss back in 2003, then aged 32.Some of his own players will be older than him, including 38-year-old James Milner.Only Ryan Mason and Attilio Lombardo have taken charge of a Premier League team at a younger age than Hürzeler.However, both of those men were interim appointments, meaning Hürzeler is the youngest permanent manager in the English top flight's history since the breakaway in 1992.