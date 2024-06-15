Home news premier league racism son heungmin tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur in hot water over racist joke against Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has found himself in the headlines after making an awful joke about the appearance of South Koreans.

The 26-year-old was featured on football programme Por la Camiseta, which is broadcast in his native Uruguay, during his post-season holiday.

During the interview, the host asked him for Tottenham teammate and South Korea captain Son Heung-min's shirt.

It is understood that Bentancur then shockingly replied he should take the jersey from Son's cousin as "they all look the same."

Bentancur's comment unsurprisingly caused an uproar on social media which led to the former Juventus man issuing a public apology to his Spurs captain.

Writing on his Instagram story, Bentancur said:

Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke!

You know what I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else!

I love you, brother!

Son has previously spoken emotionally about the racism and stereotyping he had to endure during his career, especially as a youngster trying to establish himself in the professional game.

I moved to Germany when I was young, and went through so many really difficult, unimaginable moments.

I faced a lot of racism. And while going through such a really difficult time, I had a lot of thoughts on my mind [that] I should get my revenge one day.

In November, a supporter who made a racist gesture towards Son during last year's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace was handed a three-year football ban, as well as being hit with 60 hours of unpaid work and fined £1,384.

The 31-year-old forward encountered similar fallout after games against Chelsea and West Ham United earlier in 2023.

In 2021, 12 men from across England and Wales were arrested or interviewed under caution "on suspicion of using words or behaviour, or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred" against Son.

The online abuse was directed at him during a Premier League game with Manchester United that year.

