Rodrigo Bentancur in hot water over racist joke against Son Heung-min

Photo: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has found himself in the headlines after making an awful joke about the appearance of South Koreans.The 26-year-old was featured on football programme, which is broadcast in his native Uruguay, during his post-season holiday.During the interview, the host asked him for Tottenham teammate and South Korea captain Son Heung-min's shirt.It is understood that Bentancur then shockingly replied he should take the jersey from Son's cousin as "they all look the same."

its disappointing to see bentancur saying "all asian look the same" when your friend is asian who's being targeted by racists every single time. pic.twitter.com/M9un3rZOBH — ★ (@heungmiins) June 14, 2024

Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke!



You know what I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else!



I love you, brother!

I moved to Germany when I was young, and went through so many really difficult, unimaginable moments.



I faced a lot of racism. And while going through such a really difficult time, I had a lot of thoughts on my mind [that] I should get my revenge one day.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe