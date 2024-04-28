Nico Williams racially abused during game vs Atlético Madrid

Another racism incident in La Liga marred Atlético Madrid's 3-1 home win over Athletic Club on Saturday.
With Atlético 1-0 up and Williams preparing to take a corner in the 36th minute, the forward heard racist chanting from a section of the home fans.
READ MORE: Barcelona & PSG boycott TV network over racist Lamine Yamal remark
Nico and brother Iñaki Williams informed the referee and pointed out the area from where the chants had originated.
The referee then stopped the game for two minutes with anti racist messages announced over the stadium tannoy at the Estadio Metropolitano.
READ MORE: Udinese vs AC Milan temporarily halted after racist abuse towards Mike Maignan
After the game restarted, Williams produced a crucial finish from close range to level the score.
The 21-year-old immediately celebrated in front of the home fans by pointing to his skin in a clear reaction against the disgusting abuse he was subjected to earlier.
After the game, which Atlético won 3-1, Williams spoke about his celebration.
💪🏿 ¡Tenía que ser él!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) April 27, 2024
😎 @willliamsssnico 👊🏿#AtletiAthletic #LaLigaHighlights 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yodk7t7KvG
It was with a bit of anger. It's not normal to be insulted for the colour of your skin.
I went to take the corner and I heard monkey noises.
They were only a few, but there are stupid people everywhere. I hope things will change little by little.
La Liga has been unable to stop repeated verbal racial attacks against players, with Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior being consistently targeted.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.