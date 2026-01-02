Luka Modrić: José Mourinho once made Cristiano Ronaldo cry at Real Madrid
Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the Croatia and AC Milan midfielder recalled a moment in the Real dressing room that perfectly summed up Mourinho's uncompromising standards - even for the biggest star in world football.
I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room. A man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn't chase the opposing full-back.
Mourinho and Ronaldo's Tense RelationshipRonaldo, now 40 and playing for Al-Nassr, was coached by Mourinho at Madrid between 2010 and 2013.
Their relationship was famously intense, with clashes over tactics, attitude and work rate well documented, including in Guillem Balagué's 2015 biography of the Portuguese superstar.
Despite Ronaldo's status as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and one of the greatest players of all time, Mourinho's demands never wavered.
Modrić's account offers a rare insight into just how far the "Special One" was prepared to go to maintain discipline.
Modrić: "Without Mourinho, I Would Never Have Joined Real Madrid"Mourinho was the coach who brought Modrić to the Bernabéu, signing him from Tottenham Hotspur for around €30 million in August 2012.
The midfielder quickly won his first trophy with Los Blancos, featuring in their Spanish Super Cup victory over Barcelona later that month.
Although the 2012/13 season ended in disappointment, with Madrid finishing second in La Liga, losing the Copa del Rey final to Atlético Madrid and exiting the Champions League at the semi-final stage, Modrić insists Mourinho's belief in him shaped his career.
He is special. As a coach and as a person.
He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I'm sorry I only had him for one season.
A Career Defined by Elite Coaches and Historic SuccessModrić went on to spend 12 seasons at Madrid, playing under Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Rafa Benítez.
During that time, he lifted an extraordinary collection of honours, including:
- Five Champions League titles
- Multiple La Liga crowns
- Club World Cups and domestic trophies
On the international stage, he also captained Croatia to a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup.
Why Mourinho Stands OutDespite working with some of football's greatest coaches, Modrić was clear when asked who was the fiercest.
Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he's honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrivals the same way. If he had to tell you something, he'd tell you.The revelation that Mourinho once made Ronaldo cry may surprise many, but it underlines the relentless standards that defined one of football's most demanding and successful coaches.
