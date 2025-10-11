Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals explosive José Mourinho row that ended Man Utd career
The Armenian midfielder, now 36, joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as one of Mourinho's first signings.
But despite his early promise, their relationship quickly deteriorated - culminating in an explosive argument that sealed his Old Trafford exit.
In his new autobiography My Life Always at the Centre, Mkhitaryan recalls confronting Mourinho over his relentless criticism.
I told him, "You've been criticising me for a year-and-a-half now, ever since I arrived at Manchester United."The situation quickly spiralled as, according to Mkhitaryan, Mourinho began messaging him daily on WhatsApp, urging him to leave the club.
Mourinho told me I was "s***" and I just lost my temper. "You are the s***. An enormous one."
Mou replied, "Get out of here, I never want to see you again."
During the training sessions, the coach said nothing to me, he remained at a religious level of silence, but every evening he'd send me a message via WhatsApp, "Miki, leave, please."Shortly after, Mkhitaryan departed Old Trafford in January 2018, joining Arsenal in a direct swap deal for Sánchez - a move that ultimately failed for both players.
The situation had become grotesque. I'd reply every time with the same copy and paste response. I will leave if I find the right team, otherwise I'll wait for the summer.
Towards the middle of January, the text changed slightly, "Miki, please leave, that way I can get Alexis Sánchez."
[Mkhitaryan's agent] Mino Raiola was working on this exchange with Arsenal. So my response mutated too, "I am not leaving just to do you a favour, and please stop writing to me. If you want, talk to Mino."
Sánchez scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United, whilst Mkhitaryan managed 59 games for Arsenal before leaving for AS Roma in 2019.
From Enemies to Allies at Roma
In a twist of fate, the pair were reunited in 2021 when Mourinho took charge of Roma.
Surprisingly, their relationship transformed instantly.
On the first day, we hugged. All the bitterness from Manchester was gone. There was mutual respect.Their partnership helped Roma win the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League - the club's first major European trophy.
And Mkhitaryan shared how Mourinho's motivational methods fuelled that triumph.
Before the final, Mourinho had the entire training centre plastered with photos of the trophy, accompanied by the slogan WE MUST WIN in capital letters.Life at Inter Milan
They were everywhere. In the locker room, in the corridors, in the bedrooms, in the kitchen, in the bathroom.
We got changed and thought about victory. We walked and thought about victory. We fell asleep and thought about victory. We smelled the food and thought about victory. Even while we were p*ssing, we thought about victory.
Mkhitaryan joined Inter Milan on a free transfer later in 2022, a move that reportedly frustrated Mourinho.
Since then, he has made over 150 appearances for the Nerazzurri and remains a vital figure under new coach Cristian Chivu.
Inter have endured a mixed start to the season, but Mkhitaryan's experience could once again prove decisive as they chase another Scudetto.
