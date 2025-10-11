Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals explosive José Mourinho row that ended Man Utd career

Table of Contents

I told him, "You've been criticising me for a year-and-a-half now, ever since I arrived at Manchester United."



Mourinho told me I was "s***" and I just lost my temper. "You are the s***. An enormous one."



Mou replied, "Get out of here, I never want to see you again."

During the training sessions, the coach said nothing to me, he remained at a religious level of silence, but every evening he'd send me a message via WhatsApp, "Miki, leave, please."



The situation had become grotesque. I'd reply every time with the same copy and paste response. I will leave if I find the right team, otherwise I'll wait for the summer.



Towards the middle of January, the text changed slightly, "Miki, please leave, that way I can get Alexis Sánchez."



[Mkhitaryan's agent] Mino Raiola was working on this exchange with Arsenal. So my response mutated too, "I am not leaving just to do you a favour, and please stop writing to me. If you want, talk to Mino."

From Enemies to Allies at Roma

On the first day, we hugged. All the bitterness from Manchester was gone. There was mutual respect.

Before the final, Mourinho had the entire training centre plastered with photos of the trophy, accompanied by the slogan WE MUST WIN in capital letters.



They were everywhere. In the locker room, in the corridors, in the bedrooms, in the kitchen, in the bathroom.



We got changed and thought about victory. We walked and thought about victory. We fell asleep and thought about victory. We smelled the food and thought about victory. Even while we were p*ssing, we thought about victory.

Life at Inter Milan

