John Terry reveals Eden Hazard vs José Mourinho training row at Chelsea
|Photo: Getty Images
Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Blues captain revealed a clash between two of the most iconic figures in Chelsea's modern era - one that highlighted both Hazard's carefree persona and Mourinho's uncompromising expectations.
Hazard had all the ability in the world, but he would turn up to training and not be interested.The incident occurred during a tactical session ahead of a Premier League fixture against West Ham United under Mourinho's second spell at the club.
After 10 minutes, Eden's gone, "Why are we doing this? Who are we playing tomorrow?"Despite the outburst, Terry said Hazard's natural brilliance meant he was often allowed to operate on his own terms - because he could win games single-handedly.
He didn't even know who we were playing! All he said was, "Just give me the ball, 1-0."
Mourinho pulled the bib off him and told him he wasn't starting.
As captain, I told the other players we need to work a bit harder because when he's on it on Saturday, we're going to reap the rewards of it.Terry continued by recalling Hazard's notoriously casual pre-match habits.
You have to work twice as hard to compensate for him because he's that good, so when he gets the ball going forward, he comes alive and will win you the game.
Before the game, we'd go out to warm-up and he's there FaceTiming with his tracksuit on and a minute to go, playing Mario Kart.Eden Hazard: Laid-Back Genius, Matchday Monster
30 seconds and he'd put his kit on and walk out, but come 3pm, he's ready and we don't need to push him before.
Hazard's relaxed training ground reputation was no secret at Stamford Bridge, but his magic on the pitch more than made up for it.
During his time at Chelsea, he won:
- 2× Premier League titles
- 2× Europa League trophies
- 1× FA Cup
- 1× League Cup
