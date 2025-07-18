img
Home chelsea eden hazard john terry jose mourinho news premier league todayilearned

John Terry reveals Eden Hazard vs José Mourinho training row at Chelsea

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
John Terry reveals Eden Hazard vs José Mourinho training row at Chelsea
Photo: Getty Images
Chelsea legend John Terry has opened up about a fiery training ground incident involving Eden Hazard and former manager José Mourinho, shedding new light on the Belgian star's famously relaxed attitude behind the scenes.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Blues captain revealed a clash between two of the most iconic figures in Chelsea's modern era - one that highlighted both Hazard's carefree persona and Mourinho's uncompromising expectations.
Hazard had all the ability in the world, but he would turn up to training and not be interested.
The incident occurred during a tactical session ahead of a Premier League fixture against West Ham United under Mourinho's second spell at the club.
After 10 minutes, Eden's gone, "Why are we doing this? Who are we playing tomorrow?"

He didn't even know who we were playing! All he said was, "Just give me the ball, 1-0."

Mourinho pulled the bib off him and told him he wasn't starting.
Despite the outburst, Terry said Hazard's natural brilliance meant he was often allowed to operate on his own terms - because he could win games single-handedly.
As captain, I told the other players we need to work a bit harder because when he's on it on Saturday, we're going to reap the rewards of it.

You have to work twice as hard to compensate for him because he's that good, so when he gets the ball going forward, he comes alive and will win you the game.
Terry continued by recalling Hazard's notoriously casual pre-match habits.
Before the game, we'd go out to warm-up and he's there FaceTiming with his tracksuit on and a minute to go, playing Mario Kart.

30 seconds and he'd put his kit on and walk out, but come 3pm, he's ready and we don't need to push him before.
Eden Hazard: Laid-Back Genius, Matchday Monster

Hazard's relaxed training ground reputation was no secret at Stamford Bridge, but his magic on the pitch more than made up for it.

During his time at Chelsea, he won:
  • 2× Premier League titles
  • 2× Europa League trophies
  • 1× FA Cup
  • 1× League Cup
Whether he was playing Mario Kart before kick-off or skipping tactical drills, Hazard's genius could never be questioned - even by Mourinho.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment