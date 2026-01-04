Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview: Team news, prediction and line-ups
The Premier League season is gathering pace, and Pep Guardiola's City know they cannot afford any further slip-ups as the title race tightens.
Chelsea, by contrast, arrive in Manchester reeling from the sudden departure of manager Enzo Maresca, having won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.
City Eye Crucial Three PointsCity come into the clash following a frustrating 0-0 draw away at Sunderland, a result that allowed league leaders Arsenal to move four points clear.
Guardiola's side had won eight consecutive matches in all competitions prior to that stalemate, underlining just how costly dropped points could be at this stage.
Despite Erling Haaland going two games without a goal, there is little panic at the Etihad.
Phil Foden is in excellent form, whilst Rayan Cherki impressed again last time out.
City will see this fixture as an opportunity to reassert momentum during a busy festive period.
Rodri could make his first start since October after changing the game off the bench at the Stadium of Light, whilst Joško Gvardiol is pushing for a return after recent injury issues.
Jérémy Doku may also come back into the XI, though Mateo Kovačić, Oscar Bobb and John Stones remain sidelined.
Omar Marmoush and Rayan Aït-Nouri are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Chelsea in Transition After Maresca DepartureChelsea's visit to Manchester marks their first match since parting company with Maresca, who left the club by mutual agreement on New Year's Day.
At the time of writing, the Blues are not expected to have a permanent replacement in the dugout, with Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane likely to take interim charge.
Whoever oversees the side faces an immediate challenge: Chelsea have won just once in their last seven Premier League matches.
Chelsea can threaten City in transition, but this is a brutal fixture with which to start a new era.
Major Selection Headaches for ChelseaChelsea have been dealt a significant blow with Moisés Caicedo suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.
Andrey Santos could step in, whilst Reece James is another option to partner Enzo Fernández centrally.
Defensive doubts remain over Marc Cucurella, Jorrel Hato, Dário Essugo and Romeo Lavia, whilst Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee following ACL surgery.
Head-to-Head Dominance Favouring CityChelsea have not beaten City in any competition since the 2021 Champions League final.
City are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with the Blues, winning nine.
Last five meetings:
- Man City 3-1 Chelsea (PL, Jan 2025)
- Chelsea 0-2 Man City (PL, Aug 2024)
- Man City 1-0 Chelsea (FA Cup, Apr 2024)
- Man City 1-1 Chelsea (PL, Feb 2024)
- Chelsea 4-4 Man City (PL, Nov 2023)
- Man City wins: 68
- Chelsea wins: 71
- Draws: 41
Predicted Line-UpsManchester City (4-1-4-1):
Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Haaland
Chelsea (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Fernández, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; João Pedro
VerdictChelsea's inconsistency means they could find the net, particularly on the counter-attack.
However, given City's form, squad depth and dominance in this fixture, Guardiola's side should have too much quality - especially at home.
With the title race intensifying, anything less than three points would feel like a missed opportunity for the Citizens.
