Selby Town frozen pitch postponement sparks viral non-league moment

Selby Town's 'Pitch Heating' Effort Goes Viral

We realised how stupid our original post was, there’s no way the heater on its own could heat the pitch what were we thinking?



Hopefully a second one will do the job. pic.twitter.com/BjWKSTdmjA — Selby Town FC (@SelbyTown_FC) January 2, 2026

Sadly despite our best efforts today’s game is OFF. As a result we’ve ditched the oversoil heating and will take it up with our supplier Pete the heat who told us it’d be tropical this morning. pic.twitter.com/o6KINUUzCW — Selby Town FC (@SelbyTown_FC) January 3, 2026

Fans Love the Honesty and Humour

A number of local football matches have fallen victim to the weather this weekend, with frozen pitches forcing several postponements across North Yorkshire.Whilst the circumstances were frustrating for players and supporters alike, one club managed to raise smiles after going viral with their tongue-in-cheek attempts to get their game played.Tadcaster Albion, Pickering Town and Selby Town all confirmed on Saturday morning that their Northern Counties Eastern League (NCEL) fixtures had been postponed, with each club due to play at home.Tadcaster were set to host Barton Town at the Young Guns Arena, Pickering were preparing to face Eccleshill United at Mill Lane, whilst Selby were due to welcome Brigg Town to the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium.All three games were called off due to frozen pitches, with overnight temperatures dropping well below freezing across the region.The postponements came alongside the cancellation of York City's National League fixture away at Boreham Wood, further highlighting the widespread impact of the cold snap on football in the north.Despite the disappointment, Selby Town found a way to inject humour into the situation, and the internet loved it.In a tongue-in-cheek post on social media, the club shared an image of a single small heater placed on the pitch, jokingly implying it was part of their efforts to get the game on.The joke escalated when Selby followed up by adding a second heater near the halfway line, acknowledging that one was clearly never going to be enough.When the inevitable postponement was confirmed, Selby doubled down on the humour with another post.The light-hearted approach struck a chord with supporters and football fans alike.At the time of writing, the two posts had amassed more than 300,000 views, over 7,000 likes and dozens of comments praising the club's humour.In a footballing landscape often dominated by controversy and complaint, Selby's playful response provided a welcome moment of levity, and showed how non-league clubs continue to connect with fans well beyond the pitch.Whilst the points will have to wait for another day, Selby may well have won the weekend on social media.