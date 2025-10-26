Sheffield Wednesday aim dig at Dejphon Chansiri with scoreboard message
Ahead of their clash with Oxford United at Hillsborough, a message was displayed on the big screens inside the ground.
The tongue-in-cheek display drew huge cheers from the 27,261 fans who turned up in support, despite the off-field turmoil.
This was the video played on the big screen before kick-off at Hillsborough today... Chansiri.exe#SWFC pic.twitter.com/AAOaVGfHxZ— Rob Staton (@robstaton) October 25, 2025
It was the Owls' first home game since entering administration - a move that, whilst devastating for their Championship campaign, has been seen by many supporters as a long-overdue step toward life without Chansiri.
12-Point Deduction Confirmed
The EFL confirmed that the club will be docked 12 points automatically, leaving manager Henrik Pedersen's already depleted side facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation to League One.
Wednesday had only six points from their first 11 games before Saturday's fixture, and with the penalty applied, they are now rooted to the bottom of the table.
End of an Era for Chansiri?
After years of financial chaos and late wage payments, fans are viewing administration as a fresh start.
Sheffield-based restructuring firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed as the club's administrators and will now oversee efforts to stabilise operations and seek new ownership.
The club have reportedly paid wages late in five of the past seven months and are currently under five separate EFL embargoes.
Whilst the road ahead will be difficult on the pitch, many Wednesday supporters see administration as the first step toward rebuilding the club's future.
