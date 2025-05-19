Galatasaray fans mock José Mourinho with coffin taunt after league title win
The Istanbul giants secured the title with a commanding 3-0 win over Kayserispor on Sunday night, thanks to a dominant performance and a late penalty from long-serving goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.
The result puts them eight points clear of bitter rivals Fenerbahçe with just two games left to play, officially clinching the championship.
Fans Bring Out the Coffins - and the Memes
Whilst fireworks lit up the night sky in Istanbul, Galatasaray fans took their celebrations a step further by creating coffin displays painted in Fenerbahçe's blue and yellow colours, poking fun at their city rivals' title heartbreak.
But it didn't stop there.
Fenerbahçe coach Mourinho became the main target of the celebrations, with fans plastering images of the Portuguese crying on mock tombstones and posters.
Some supporters even carried banners labelling him the "Crying One", a brutal twist on his self-proclaimed title "The Special One".
Feud Reignited After Nose-Pinching Incident
The mockery stems from a simmering rivalry between Mourinho and Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk, which came to a head last month in the Turkish Cup.
After Fenerbahçe's loss, Mourinho was caught on camera pinching Buruk's nose, prompting the Galatasaray coach to theatrically fall to the ground.
It was a typical Mourinho flashpoint - cheeky, controversial and guaranteed to stir the pot.
Now, with Galatasaray not only lifting the trophy but leaving Fenerbahçe runners-up for the fourth season in a row, fans are revelling in the win - and rubbing it in.
Galatasaray's Historic 25th Title
The win marks Galatasaray's 25th league championship, extending their record as Turkey's most successful club and granting them the right to add a fifth star to their badge.
Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe are left empty-handed yet again, despite high hopes surrounding Mourinho's appointment and ongoing efforts to rebuild the squad.
