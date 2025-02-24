Neymar mocks booing fans after scoring first-ever career Olimpico goal

Neymar scored a stunning goal that not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi could recreate after trolling rival fans who booed him.The 33-year-old returned to boyhood club Santos last month after a largely unsuccessful spell at Al-Hilal, where he made just seven appearances.In what was his sixth game since his return, Neymar led the Brazilian giants to a 3-0 win at Internacional de Limeira on Sunday.The ex- Barcelona ace assisted Tiquinho Soares from an inswinging corner in the ninth minute, before doubling the visitors' lead just before the half-hour mark.Again on corner duty on the same side as Santos' opener, Neymar was met by loud boos from the home fans inside the Estádio Major José Levy Sobrinho.So Neymar returned the favour by sarcastically urging them to jeer louder before taking on the set piece.

And the Brazilian rubbed it in even more by reminding his foes of his true class and scoring directly from a corner in what was the firstgoal of his career.Immediately after the ball nestled into the back of the net, Neymar turned towards the home supporters where he cupped his ear, before holding his arms open and shrugging his shoulders.The former Paris Saint-Germain star then sat on the advertising boards with his arms crossed where he was mobbed by his jubilant teammates.

I went to take the corner, they provoked me. I asked them to sing louder, I struck the ball and got an assist.



Then, the second time I went there [to the corner], they did it again. So I thought to myself, "Now I'm the one who's going to score the goal."



I hit a great shot and managed to score my first Olympic goal.

Speaking toafter the victory, Neymar revealed exactly what he said to the rival fans.