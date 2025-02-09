Leyton Orient score from halfway line vs Man City in FA Cup

Leyton Orient produced one of the most outrageous moments in the FA Cup history against Manchester City in their 2-1 loss on Saturday afternoon.The League One side caused City's defence plenty of problems on the counter attack and were arguably better value to open the scoring in the opening minutes.The roof came off Brisbane Road after just 16 minutes when Orient took the lead against the Premier League champions with one of the greatest moments in recent FA Cup history.After Orient won the ball back from Nico González, on-loan Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jamie Donley spotted City keeper Stefan Ortega off his line and let fly from almost 50 yards out.Donley's connection was almost perfect as his shot looped over a hapless Ortega and crashed off the bar.But as the German backtracked towards his goal line, the ball ricocheted off his back and into the back of the net.That touch meant that the goal sadly went down as an own goal, but it was still a memorable moment for all connected with Orient.

Every angle of that Jamie Donley strike 📐#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/1oSV3XJKmh — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 9, 2025

City survived an almighty scare in the FA Cup fourth round, though, as second-half goals from Abdukodir Khusanov and substitute Kevin De Bruyne earned Pep Guardiola's side the victory.