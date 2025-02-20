Neymar had PARTY clause inserted in Barcelona contract
|Photo: Getty Images
There have been some crazy stories emerge about the lengths Barcelona went to just to secure the signing of the Brazilian star in 2013.
Given that an orgy for Neymar's father was reportedly part of the deal, the latest revelation sounds rather tame in comparison.
Neymar's contract reportedly included a clause allowing eight of his friends from Brazil to fly to Spain every month to party with him.
This detail was shared by a sports lawyer Daniel Geey, who has been involved in deals as high-profile as Declan Rice's £105 million move from West Ham United to Arsenal in 2023.
Appearing on The Overlap Fan Debate, Geey touched on "the most ludicrous clause" he has seen in a player's contract following a question from Jamie Carragher.
I can't say too much due to confidentiality, just in case I get struck off as a lawyer.Neymar isn't the only Brazilian star at Barcelona who became notorious for their party lifestyle, with Ronaldinho's antics well documented.
But the best one I saw was Neymar's clause at Barcelona. When he was there, apparently he had a clause where, every month, he could have eight of his best mates come over from Brazil to have a party in Barcelona. I'd loved to have been able to draft that party clause.
