Ex-Chelsea man marks 100th-Stoke appearance with outrageous halfway-line goal
With Stoke winning 2-1 in injury time against Swansea City at the Bet365 Stadium, Baker picked up the ball near the centre circle.
The 29-year-old spotted Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux way off his line and decided to test his luck from over 65 yards out.
The ball curved to the right as Vigouroux backpedalled before it ended up in the back of the net.
It was Baker's 100th appearance for the Potters and his 300th senior appearance overall.
A MAGNIFICENT strike from Lewis Baker from inside his own half! 🤯🔥#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/oJjuLuLpBQ— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 15, 2025
Baker joined Chelsea's academy setup as a nine-year-old in 2005, and spent eight years there as a professional.
The former England U-21 midfielder eventually left permanently in 2022, joining Stoke on a free transfer.
