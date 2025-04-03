José Mourinho floors Galatasaray coach with nose pinch in angry touchline bust-up

Fenerbahçe coach José Mourinho found himself in trouble again after being involved in a touchline bust-up following a chaotic Istanbul derby on Wednesday.Galatasaray claimed a 2-1 victory at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup, but the match ended in acrimony as both benches engaged in a mass brawl.Mert Hakan Yandaş was sent off for Fenerbahçe, whilst both Kerem Demirbay and Barış Alper Yılmaz saw red for the visitors.That is despite the fact none of the three were on the pitch during that time.However, it was Mourinho who stole the spotlight as he was clearly unhappy with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk.The confrontation unfolded when both coaches approached the match officials at the centre of the pitch.As Buruk was engaged in conversation, Mourinho came from behind and appeared to pinch his nose.The Turkish boss hit the floor whilst Mourinho was ushered down the tunnel by a member of his coaching staff.

Our coach Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him.



Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey?



I believe that Fenerbahçe's management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does.

