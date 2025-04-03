José Mourinho floors Galatasaray coach with nose pinch in angry touchline bust-up
Galatasaray claimed a 2-1 victory at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup, but the match ended in acrimony as both benches engaged in a mass brawl.
Mert Hakan Yandaş was sent off for Fenerbahçe, whilst both Kerem Demirbay and Barış Alper Yılmaz saw red for the visitors.
That is despite the fact none of the three were on the pitch during that time.
However, it was Mourinho who stole the spotlight as he was clearly unhappy with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk.
The confrontation unfolded when both coaches approached the match officials at the centre of the pitch.
As Buruk was engaged in conversation, Mourinho came from behind and appeared to pinch his nose.
The Turkish boss hit the floor whilst Mourinho was ushered down the tunnel by a member of his coaching staff.
Needless to say, Galatasaray were not at all happy about this behaviour from Mourinho, with the club's vice-president Metin Öztürk condemned the incident.
💥 Jose Mourinho'dan Okan Buruk'a fiziksel müdahale! #FBvGS pic.twitter.com/6bqDZRj2CM— A Spor (@aspor) April 2, 2025
Our coach Okan and Mourinho congratulated the referees. After that, while Okan was continuing, Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him.Mourinho has had his fair share of controversial moments down the years, and it is not the first time the Portuguese tactician has lashed out at an opposition coach as well.
Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey?
I believe that Fenerbahçe's management will impose the necessary sanction before the federation does.
He once infamously poked Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye when he was in charge of Real Madrid in a bad-tempered El Clásico in August 2011.
