Memphis Depay sparks all-out brawl after last-minute showboating
After a 1-0 win in the first leg last weekend, Corinthians just needed to keep the game goalless in the final stages to secure their first Campeonato Paulista title in six years.
As the clock ran down at the Corinthians Arena, Depay received the ball in the corner from a short free-kick.
The 31-year-old then tried and pulled off a little bit of showboating by the corner flag to tick things along.
Seemingly not content with simply shielding the ball from an onrushing defender, Depay stood on the ball with both feet in a brazen display of showboating.
The move only served to infuriate the opposition players, with two Palmeiras stars crunching into challenge the former Manchester United man, knocking him over in the process.
And within seconds a mass brawl had broken out around the corner flag involving players from both teams.
March 28, 2025The altercation was subsequently reviewed by VAR, resulting in Palmeiras substitute goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Corinthians midfielder José Martínez, who had already been substituted, being shown red cards.
Over 18 minutes of additional time were added by the officials at the end of the game, but Corinthians ultimately held onto their aggregate lead in the closing seconds to claim the title.
