Man Utd flop handed suspended prison sentence for drink-driving
|Photo: Getty Images
A court in the French Riviera city handed the 30-year-old star a suspended sentence and €2,000 fine earlier this week as he was over the legal alcohol limit.
Depay was arrested by Monaco police last August whilst driving recklessly in his Rolls-Royce and tested positive for alcohol in his system.
In addition to his sentence, Depay will also not be allowed to drive in Monaco for the next two years.
The Dutchman recently joined Brazilian club Corinthians last summer so was not in court in person to hear the verdict.
READ MORE: Ex-Man Utd flop believes he'll play for Real Madrid one day
Depay admitted the offense soon after, and has now released a statement regarding the conviction.
I would like to come on here and apologise. Last summer during my holidays in Monaco I made a mistake, and decided to drive home after having some drinks in a restaurant. I should've got into a taxi instead, but I didn't.Depay has two weeks to appeal the decision made by the court, however, it is unlikely that he will opt to do so.
So I would like to apologise, and wanna take full responsibility for my action. 2024 was a year of lessons, and I will definitely learn from this one. 2025 we will do better.
The Netherlands international had spells in Europe at PSV Eindhoven, United, Lyon, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid before joining Corinthians last year.
