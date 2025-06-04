AC Milan fans hold mock funeral for Inter Milan after Champions League humiliation

🇮🇹 Cortejo funebre para el Inter anoche en Milán, post derrota en la final de la Champions: pic.twitter.com/HP1AAJWNU0 — 🥊𝕳 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) June 1, 2025

A Humbling Defeat, a Ruthless Reaction

Football Rivalry With a Theatrical Flair

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

The fierce rivalry between AC Milan and Inter Milan reached surreal new heights this week after the latter were thrashed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final in Munich.In a scene equal parts bizarre and theatrical, a group of jubilant Milan fans staged a symbolic "funeral" for their city rivals.Videos circulating on social media showsupporters parading through the streets of Milan with a coffin painted in Inter's colours, accompanied by funeral wreaths, mock eulogies, and taunting chants.The mock ceremony came in response to Inter's crushing loss at the hands of PSG, who secured their first Champions League title with a dominant display.For Inter, the defeat was painful enough on the pitch - but the aftermath was no kinder.The symbolic funeral, whilst not an official event, drew crowds and attention as Milan fans revelled in their rivals' misery.Thehas always been about more than just football - it's a cultural divide, a battle for identity and pride in Italy’s fashion capital.Whilst Inter had enjoyed a successful European campaign leading up to the final, the emphatic defeat gave Milan fans a reason to reclaim local bragging rights, at least off the pitch.Although the spectacle was clearly tongue-in-cheek, reactions online were divided.Some labelled it "genius banter", whilst others criticised it as "tasteless" and "disrespectful to the spirit of the game".Regardless, in Milan - where passion, and provocation are all part of football's DNA - the line between support and showmanship is often intentionally blurred.