AC Milan fans hold mock funeral for Inter Milan after Champions League humiliation
In a scene equal parts bizarre and theatrical, a group of jubilant Milan fans staged a symbolic "funeral" for their city rivals.
Videos circulating on social media show Rossoneri supporters parading through the streets of Milan with a coffin painted in Inter's colours, accompanied by funeral wreaths, mock eulogies, and taunting chants.
🇮🇹 Cortejo funebre para el Inter anoche en Milán, post derrota en la final de la Champions: pic.twitter.com/HP1AAJWNU0— 🥊𝕳 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) June 1, 2025
A Humbling Defeat, a Ruthless Reaction
The mock ceremony came in response to Inter's crushing loss at the hands of PSG, who secured their first Champions League title with a dominant display.
For Inter, the defeat was painful enough on the pitch - but the aftermath was no kinder.
The symbolic funeral, whilst not an official event, drew crowds and attention as Milan fans revelled in their rivals' misery.
Football Rivalry With a Theatrical Flair
The Derby della Madonnina has always been about more than just football - it's a cultural divide, a battle for identity and pride in Italy’s fashion capital.
Whilst Inter had enjoyed a successful European campaign leading up to the final, the emphatic defeat gave Milan fans a reason to reclaim local bragging rights, at least off the pitch.
READ MORE: AC Milan's fiery 2025/26 home kit inspired by club's devilish roots
Although the spectacle was clearly tongue-in-cheek, reactions online were divided.
Some labelled it "genius banter", whilst others criticised it as "tasteless" and "disrespectful to the spirit of the game".
Regardless, in Milan - where passion, and provocation are all part of football's DNA - the line between support and showmanship is often intentionally blurred.
