First ever goal at Everton's new stadium scored by LIVERPOOL fan

One Liverpool fan stole Everton's thunder after scoring the first ever goal at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton will move into their new 53,000-capacity ground ahead of the 2025/26 season after over 132 years at Goodison Park.

The Toffees hosted a test game at their stadium on Monday with 10,000 fans in attendance as their U-18 side faced Wigan's youth side in a friendly match.

However, Everton's start to life at their new home turned out to be a disaster.

Midfielder Harry Rimmer, a Liverpool supporter, opened the scoring after just 13 minutes and celebrated by taunting the home faithful.

The 18-year-old held up six fingers to the crowd in reference to the Reds being European champions on six occasions.

