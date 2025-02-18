First ever goal at Everton's new stadium scored by LIVERPOOL fan
Everton will move into their new 53,000-capacity ground ahead of the 2025/26 season after over 132 years at Goodison Park.
The Toffees hosted a test game at their stadium on Monday with 10,000 fans in attendance as their U-18 side faced Wigan's youth side in a friendly match.
However, Everton's start to life at their new home turned out to be a disaster.
Midfielder Harry Rimmer, a Liverpool supporter, opened the scoring after just 13 minutes and celebrated by taunting the home faithful.
The 18-year-old held up six fingers to the crowd in reference to the Reds being European champions on six occasions.
A good #performance today from @LaticsOfficial u18’s v @Everton at #bramleymooredock #opening the #new #stadium for a test event. #WAFC came out 2-1 Winners. Special moment for #HarryRimmer scoring the 1st ever goal at the new stadium #goal #wigan #everton #history #books #latics pic.twitter.com/FKsYG7LSB8— Lee Merricks (@leemerricksguru) February 17, 2025
