WWE star JD McDonagh riles Newcastle fans with Alexander Isak Liverpool shirt stunt

The Alexander Isak Transfer Saga

When Wrestling Meets Football

Liverpool's pursuit of Alexander Isak has spilt into the world of WWE, with Irish wrestler JD McDonagh provoking fury in Newcastle after revealing a Reds shirt with the striker's name on the back.The 35-year-old, real name Jordan Devlin, appeared at WWE Live in the Utilita Arena last Saturday night, just hours before Newcastle's Premier League clash with Liverpool.Midway through his match, McDonagh whipped off his top to unveil a Liverpool jersey bearing "Isak 9" - a cheeky nod to the Magpies' unsettled striker.The stunt was met with deafening boos from the home crowd, before McDonagh taunted them further by cupping his ear and twirling to show off the name.McDonagh's antics come against the backdrop of one of the summer's most heated transfer sagas.Liverpool had a £110 million bid rejected earlier this month for the Swedish international, who has since made clear he no longer wishes to play for Newcastle.The 24-year-old has refused to train with the first-team squad, instead working alone in Spain, and has been left out of the Magpies' opening fixtures.Newcastle, though, remain adamant Isak is not for sale, insisting no agreement was ever made to allow him to leave.For now, Liverpool are monitoring the situation but have no plans to raise their bid unless Newcastle soften their stance.With the transfer window closing soon, the saga looks set to go down to the wire.It's not unusual for WWE stars to lean into local rivalries, but McDonagh's stunt was perfectly timed to stir emotions on Tyneside.The crossover moment underscores just how much the Isak transfer saga has captured attention beyond football circles, even spilling into the world of sports entertainment.As boos rang around the arena, one thing became clear: whether in the ring or on the pitch, Isak's future has fans fired up.