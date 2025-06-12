Fleetwood's new home kit stolen show - but Barrow just want their ball back
|Photo: @ftfc
The crisp red and white striped shirts and traditional white shorts generated plenty of excitement among Fleetwood's faithful.
Yet before fans could soak up every detail, a playful interruption saw Barrow's ball steal the show - literally - as it ended up in the Motel Town players' frame.
Can we have our ball back please? 🙏 #WeAreBarrow https://t.co/sv4Ow2PXF1 pic.twitter.com/TZsfpypodx— Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) June 11, 2025
League Two Banter at Its Best
The moment has been embraced as classic lower‑league banter.
Both clubs are known for their Fishermen vs Bluebirds rivalry, one born of geographic proximity and frequent encounters.
This light‑hearted moment underlines the playful competition that thrives outside football's top tiers.
