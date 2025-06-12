Fleetwood's new home kit stolen show - but Barrow just want their ball back

League Two Banter at Its Best

Fleetwood Town may have revealed their much‑anticipated new home kit for the 2025/26 season in stylish style, but upstealing the moment was a mischievous cameo by League Two rivals Barrow, who made a cheeky claim for the spotlight.The crisp red and white striped shirts and traditional white shorts generated plenty of excitement among Fleetwood's faithful.Yet before fans could soak up every detail, a playful interruption saw Barrow's ball steal the show - literally - as it ended up in the Motel Town players' frame.The moment has been embraced as classic lower‑league banter.Both clubs are known for their Fishermen vs Bluebirds rivalry, one born of geographic proximity and frequent encounters.This light‑hearted moment underlines the playful competition that thrives outside football's top tiers.