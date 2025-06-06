Brazilian club's brass band goes viral for hilarious match soundtracks

Funeral March for Falls, Rocky Theme for Fights

Instagram Fame and 3 Million Likes

A New Kind of Matchday Experience

Football might be about goals and glory, but in Brazil's fourth tier, it's also about the soundtrack - thanks to a brass band that's taken the internet by storm.Supporters of Itabirito FC, a club from Brazil's Campeonato Brasileiro Série D, have gone viral after videos surfaced of their brass band hilariously scoring every key moment of a match.Whether it's a player going down injured or a scrap breaking out on the pitch, they've got the perfect tune lined up.In clips that have spread rapidly across social media, the band can be heard playing the funeral march whenever an opposition player hits the ground - a cheeky nod to the drama often seen on South American pitches.But it doesn't stop there. When tempers flare and players square up, the band launches into the "Rocky" theme tune, turning tense moments into pure comedy gold.It's like watching a football match scored by a Hollywood composer - only with more trumpets and a lot more banter.The group's antics have gone viral on Instagram, with some of their videos racking up nearly 3 million likes in under 24 hours.Fans from around the world are loving the theatrical flair, calling the band "football's best supporting act".Whilst most clubs rely on chants and drums to drive the atmosphere, Itabirito's brass band is creating a matchday soundtrack that feels like a comedy-drama with goals.In doing so, they're not only entertaining fans in the stands - they're captivating the internet too.With global attention now focused on this tiny Brazilian club, Itabirito might be sitting in the fourth tier of Brazilian football, but their fans are already top of the league when it comes to creativity.