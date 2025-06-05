Dortmund troll 'soccer' with beer truck at US 7v7 tournament
|Photo: @BlackYellow
The German giants parked a branded yellow-and-black beer truck outside the venue ahead of the tournament's kickoff on 4 June, featuring the bold slogan:
Enough beer to convince you it's called football.
Fans arriving at the venue were quick to snap and share photos of the truck on social media, instantly turning it into a viral moment.
The stunt not only showcases Dortmund's sense of humour but cleverly taps into the growing appetite for European football among American audiences, whilst gently mocking the local use of the word soccer.
From Dortmund With Wit
The TST (The Soccer Tournament) is a fast-growing, influencer-driven 7-a-side competition that blends sport and entertainment.
This year's edition features a growing roster of European clubs including Cagliari, Villarreal, West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Plymouth Argyle, as well as Dortmund.
By rolling out this playful campaign, Dortmund have found a fun way to extend the Bundesliga brand across the Atlantic and remind fans that - as far as Europe is concerned - it's called football, not soccer.
The campaign marks another chapter in the light-hearted rivalry between European football culture and American sports lingo, and Dortmund seem happy to lead the banter.
