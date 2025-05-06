Awkward phone reflection spotted in Doncaster manager's trophy selfie
Table of Contents
|Photo: @grantmccann11
The 45-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, sharing a snap in a nod to the viral trend made popular by Lionel Messi, Luke Littler, and other sports stars celebrating silverware in bed.
Whilst the image was meant to be a wholesome celebration, though, it quickly turned comedic when fans zoomed in on the trophy's polished surface - spotting McCann's arm clearly holding up his phone to take the shot.
Despite pretending to be asleep, the Northern Irishman was well and truly caught in the act.
Doncaster surged to the League Two title after beating Notts County and watching promotion rivals Port Vale slip up at home to Gillingham.
McCann is no stranger to EFL success, having led Hull City to the League One title in 2020/21.
Now, he's written another memorable chapter with Doncaster.
Even if his selfie skills need a little work, McCann is clearly enjoying every minute of his club's triumphant return to League One.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Why Jamie Vardy blew referee's whistle during Leicester vs Southampton match
- Oldham fans dress as butchers in Forest Green away day tradition
- Bellingham brothers 'tricked' into signing 10-year contract with Burnley
- Aaron Ramsdale spotted cheering for Southampton dressed as Harry Potter character
- Brentford fan gets Neal 'Maupay you're a cheat' tattoo
Post a Comment