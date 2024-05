Aaron Ramsdale spotted cheering for Southampton dressed as Harry Potter character

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hilariously dressed up as Hagrid during a surprise appearance at the Championship play-off final at Wembley.The 26-year-old was spotted in the stands watching Southampton's 1-0 victory against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy may have kept a clean sheet, but it was Ramsdale who stole the show.Sporting a thick black beard and fuzzy wig, Ramsdale brilliantly pulled off the iconic Harry Potter character.He was first spotted at BOXPARK Wembley, but later was seen in the Southampton end after ditching the most obvious part of the costume in the sunshine.

#arsenal Aaron Ramsdale in fancy dress in the Southampton end today pic.twitter.com/JKxVHNf4hb — MyFootballCoach (@MyFootballCoach) May 26, 2024

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

The England shot-stopper was there supporting ex-Bournemouth teammate David Brooks, who is on loan at Southampton for the 2023/24 season.Ramsdale, meanwhile, faces a summer of uncertainty after losing his place at Arsenal to David Raya, making just 11 appearances in total.However, he does find himself one of four goalkeepers alongside Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man England squad for Euro 2024