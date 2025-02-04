Burnley announce new signing with scene from 'Friends'
On Monday, the Clarets signed former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season.
And the club's media team announced their latest signing with an iconic clip from TV show "Friends", where Edwards interacts with the character Ross Geller.
Let them off the plane ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Yog9UPzSko— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2025
