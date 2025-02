Burnley announce new signing with scene from 'Friends'

Burnley have become master of transfer announcements in recent years, and they have once again produced a stroke of genius with their latest addition.On Monday, the Clarets signed former Tottenham Hotspur winger Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon on loan until the end of the season.And the club's media team announced their latest signing with an iconic clip from TV show "Friends", where Edwards interacts with the character Ross Geller.

Let them off the plane ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Yog9UPzSko — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2025