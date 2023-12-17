Mesut Özil takes brutal dig at Leonardo DiCaprio over 'what's Arsenal' question

Former Arsenal star Mesut Özil made a cheeky dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history after a comment made by the Hollywood A-lister about his old club.
A few days ago, during an interview alongside his co-star in "Killers of the Flower Moon", Lily Gladstone, DiCaprio joked about his preferences in sports, in which he jokingly responded, "What's Arsenal?"
This comment, referencing the three-time Premier League champions, went viral and was picked up by many media outlets.
And Özil, who played for Arsenal from 2013 to 2020, seized the opportunity to playfully mock the Hollywood star's personal life.
The German's comments are a subtly humorous jab at a theory shared online that DiCaprio prefers to date women younger than 25.
In recent years, fans have developed a theory that the 49-year-old breaks up with his girlfriends once they reach 25.
This has led to the informal term "Leo's Law" being used to describe this pattern.
And the former midfield maestro has football fans in stitches with his cheeky response.
Özil had already trolled Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal's bitter rivals, on social media earlier this month.