Ex-Inter Milan flop handed two-year ban from football for anti-doping fraud

Former Inter Milan striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa has been suspended for two years from football for obstructing an anti-doping test.
He brought attention to himself by his erratic behaviour during a surprise drug test on April 8 last year, one day before his Flamengo side played in the Rio de Janeiro state championship.
Anti-doping officers who turned up to test players at the club training ground were largely ignored by Barbosa, who took his test hours after his teammates.
His representatives argued his blood test at the time, which is considered a more effective test, proved he was clean, and added his unfriendly behavior towards the officers did not mean he tricked the test.
Despite his claims, Brazil's Anti-Doping Sports Court of Justice ruled against him with a 5-4 vote, imposing a two-year suspension.
Given the alleged deception of anti-doping protocols occurred in April 2023, the 27-year-old has technically served half his suspension already.
Upon receiving news of the ban, Barbosa took to Instagram to announce his despair at the outcome and reinstated his innocence.
Since the beginning of my career as a football player, I have always followed the rules of the game and never used prohibited substances.
I have already been subjected to dozens of tests, all of which were always negative, which reinforces my commitment to my club and to the Brazilian fans.
I am disappointed with the outcome of the trial, but I will continue to cooperate with the sports authorities and am confident that my innocence will be proven and reestablished by the higher court.
Barbosa came through the Santos academy a few years behind fellow graduate Neymar.
He earned his own big-money move to Europe when he joined Inter in 2016, but he scored just one goal in 10 appearances with Inter and was considered a flop following his €29.5 million move.
The forward spent most of his four-year spell on their books loaned out to the likes of Benfica and Flamengo, where he resurrected his career after joining the club permanently in 2020.
