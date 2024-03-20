Fenerbahçe fans create graffiti of Bright Osayi-Samuel punching pitch invader

Fenerbahçe fans have produced a graffiti mural dedicated to Bright Osayi-Samuel following the crazy scenes after the game against Trabzonspor.
Fenerbahçe's 3-2 win over Trabzonspor in the Super Lig on Sunday turned into a chaotic scene as jubilant celebrations led to violent clashes with pitch-invading fans.
The visiting side made their way into the dressing room, but in a show of revolt, Osayi-Samuel confronted one of the invaders, landing a punch that sent him to the ground.
And the Nigerian now had a mural of the moment plastered on a wall in the city.
The graffiti depicted the iconic image of Osayi-Samuel pinning a pitch invader to the ground and making a motion to swing at him.
It was made in Fenerbahçe colours, bright yellow and deep blue, and had the caption "Fight Like Your Fans".
The image has become iconic amongst Fenerbahçe fans, solidifying Osayi-Samuel's status as a cult hero amongst the fanbase of the Turkish giants.
