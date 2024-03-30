Xabi Alonso to stay at Leverkusen amid Liverpool & Bayern Munich interest

Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will stay at Bayern Leverkusen next season, putting an end to the rumours that he could have joined Liverpool or Bayern Munich.
Thanks to his remarkable turnaround of Leverkusen's fortunes, the Spaniard is the hottest commodity in world football at the moment.
Since arriving in Germany from Real Sociedad in October 2022, Alonso has achieved an impressive record at the Bundesliga side.
In his second season, Leverkusen are unbeaten in all competitions and set to end Bayern's 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga title.
Leverkusen's impressive form under Alonso has seen him attract interest from Bayern and Liverpool, who are both on the hunt for new managers.
Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp will leave their respective roles at the end of the season.
We have been here many times. It has been a season with much speculation regarding my future and until now we have had so many games.
We have been pretty busy, pretty focused, and I wanted to use that time of the international break to reflect a little bit better and to make a decision.
Last week, I had a very good meeting when I informed them of my decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen.
For sure all the decisions needed to be analysed well and I tried to take the right ones. I tried to take them that I feel they come in a natural way and at this moment I felt that this is the best place for me to be, for me to develop as a coach.
I am a young coach but I have to feel it and right now I feel that this is the right place and I have to thank the management, the club that has been really supportive.
