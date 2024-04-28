Why Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah clashed on touchline at West Ham

Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah were involved in a touchline row during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday.
Salah started on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League trip to the London Stadium, with Klopp preferring a front three of Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.
The Egyptian was about to be introduced alongside Darwin Núñez and Joe Gomez with around 15 minutes of the match remaining.
That was when Klopp approached the 31-year-old on the touchline and whispered something to his ear that appeared to incense him.
Salah was gesticulating furiously at the German, who appeared to be backing away to diffuse the situation.
The argument got so heated that Núñez had to get involved and separate the two in front of the cameras and a packed London Stadium.
It was unclear what prompted the argument at the time, but a new camera angle from the stands showing what could be a possible explanation for the unusual show of discontent amongst Liverpool's ranks.
After being checked over by the fourth official, Salah headed towards the touchline in preparation for entering the fray but seemed to, rather inadvertently, miss the fact that his manager had offered out his hand for a handshake.
The two bickered, which was caught by the original footage, and the public spat is then played out for thousands in the ground to witness and millions watching around the world.
Klopp later refused to reveal what had been said about the situation but insisted the matter had been dealt with.
We spoke already in the dressing room and for me it's done for me. That's all and that is it.
However, Salah may not be quite as willing to move on from the argument and made a pointed comment when he walked through the mixed zone to get on the team bus.
There's going to be fire today if I speak.
