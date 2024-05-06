Darwin Núñez deletes all Liverpool-related photos from Instagram
|Photo: @Darwinn99
The Uruguayan striker has been a divisive figure among the Anfield faithful since joining from Benfica for a club record £85 million in 2022, with his substandard conversion rate being among the many worries.
There have been suggestions in recent weeks that Liverpool could look to cut their losses on the 24-year-old in the summer and Núñez has fueled it with his latest move.
It was noticed just hours after Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Sunday, that Núñez had deleted all pictures of himself playing for the Reds on his official Instagram page.
Whilst his profile picture on Instagram still features a red Liverpool shirt, the only images on his account are family pictures and snaps of him turning out for Benfica and Uruguay.
|Photo: Instagram
