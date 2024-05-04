Gaël Clichy reflects on Pep Guardiola's SAVAGE first words to Man City squad
Clichy was a member of the ageing squad when Guardiola arrived at the Etihad following the departure of Manuel Pelligrini.
With several names over the age of 30, and many more profiles not suited to Guardiola's vision for playing, the Spanish tactician was very vocal in his discontent at the squad in which he had acquired.
Speaking during a recent conversation with Zack Nani, Clichy revealed the brutal message Guardiola gave his new players during his first-ever team meeting at the club.
[Speaking as Guardiola] I've known that I've been coming here for a year now and I've been watching you, you're a team full of fat players.
I'm going to organise a working weight for each of you. It's not you that's going to decide that working weight. It's me that will decide at the end of five weeks of pre season.
More than two kilos [overweight], you turn [do laps of the pitch].
The former Arsenal defender also mentioned a strict weight policy, where exceeding Guardiola's limit by just two kilos meant missing training.
We came back from pre-season. Two players were overweight.
I'm not talking about players from the academy. Two senior players are overweight.
For ten days he's making them do laps of the pitch.
Guardiola is known for banishing players who return to his squad overweight, with Sergio Agüero and Kalvin Phillips falling foul of his regulations in the past.
