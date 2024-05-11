How Joško Gvardiol passed up chance to set Premier League record
Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on the Premier League title after a crushing 4-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The 22-year-old scored a goal either side of Phil Foden's strike to give City a commanding lead over the Cottagers in the lunch-time kick off on Saturday.
The Citizens were then awarded a penalty in the 97th minute after substitute Julián Álvarez was fouled in the box.
Gvardiol was offered the chance to take the spot kick and become the first defender in Premier League history to score a hat-trick.
The Croatia international passed up the opportunity, though, and allowed Álvarez to step and stroke home City's fourth goal of a one-sided encounter.
Explaining why he, despite Kyle Walker's offer, refused to take down the penalty, Gvardiol told TNT Sports:
Another two goals for me and of course another clean sheet. Really happy.
We discussed about me taking the penalty, and of course I would have liked to, but we have a taker and he takes them.
At the end Julián came on and he took it to score the goal.
Everton defender Steve Watson once scored a hat-trick in a Premier League game against Leeds United in 2003.
However, the goals came whilst Watson wasn't playing in defence on that game day.
