Marcelo Bielsa to call-up amateur player to Uruguay squad
Table of Contents
|Photo: @MartinRostan9
Juventud Soriano striker Walter Domínguez caught Bielsa's eye with his incredible scoring record in the Copa OFI, netting a whopping 57 goals in 39 games.
And Bielsa, known for his unconventional tactics and focus on player potential, decided to give Domínguez a chance to prove himself alongside established Uruguayan stars.
The 24-year-old could line-up alongside the likes of Liverpool star Darwin Núñez and Real Madrid ace Federico Valverde.
READ MORE: Leeds fans pay tribute to Marcelo Bielsa with full-page ad in Argentinian newspaper
Bielsa is unable to bring in players from top Uruguayan sides like Nacional, Peñarol, Liverpool, Racing and Danubio due to their runs in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.
On rumours of his shock call-up, Dominguez said after his latest match with Juventud:
They called me and I am very happy. I didn't expect it and it was a surprise.
It will be interesting to see if Domínguez gets playing time in Uruguay's upcoming friendly against Costa Rica on May 31st.
Post a Comment