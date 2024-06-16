Millwall keeper Matija Sarkic dies tragically aged just 26

Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.



Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.



A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.



Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.



The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.

I'm still in disbelief, I still can't accept that it actually happened, that Matija is no longer with us.



A great guy, a human boulder, an example for everyone. A great goalkeeper. I can say world class and we were all looking forward to many of his performances in the future.



Unfortunately, fate was stronger than his dedication and commitment to the work he was doing.



Matija will be remembered by all of us in the national team as a smiling giant, a boy full of optimism and a positive spirit.



We will miss him at every gathering, at every training session, and at every game we play.

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has sadly passed away at the age of just 26-years-old after falling ill in his home nation of Montenegro.Sarkic was away on international duty with Montenegro and played in a friendly against Belgium in Brussels last Wednesday.According to Montenegrin state-owned TV station, the Grimsby-born shot-stopper enjoyed a meal with friends at a restaurant in Budva on Friday evening, before returning to his apartment early.He is believed to have told friends he felt ill after waking up at around 6am this morning and they called an ambulance, but it was too late as he died around 6.30am local time.Millwall later issued a short statement in response to their player's passing.Sarkic was recently in action just over a week ago when he was named man of the match in Montenegro's 2-0 defeat to Belgium.And Montenegro coach Robert Prosinečki was almost lost for words as he held a press conference on Saturday.Sarkic began his youth career at Belgian club Anderlecht before joining Aston Villa's academy in 2015.During his time at Villa Park, he was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic, Stratford Town, Havant & Waterlooville and Scottish Premiership side Livingston.Sarkic signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and found form in loan spells with Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City and Stoke City.He joined Millwall last August and made 33 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.Sarkic made nine senior appearances for the Montenegro national team after making his debut at the age of 22.