Ange Postecoglou compares Tottenham job to prime minister
|Photo: Getty Images
On Sunday, Southampton sacked Russell Martin and fellow top-flight club Wolverhampton Wanderers parted company with boss Gary O'Neil.
Postecoglou is battling at the wheel as his side struggle for consistency, with Spurs winning only twice in their last nine matches.
And the Australian gaffer has drawn parallels between football management and politics, highlighting the weekly scrutiny football managers face.
Speaking ahead of Spurs' Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Manchester United on Thursday, Postecoglou said:
This job is the hardest job now in any walk of life. You can say politics, but this is harder than any job.
The tenure and longevity of this role now means that you go in to it and very few are going to come out of it without any scars.
How many times does [the prime minister] have an election? I have one every weekend, mate. We have an election every weekend and either get voted in or out.
People will say managers have always been sacked. I just think it has gone beyond that now where we forget there's a human being involved.
