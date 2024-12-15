Ex-Man City striker elected president of Georgia
Table of Contents
|Photo: Action Images
The 53-year-old has been chosen as president by the 300-seat electoral college, largely controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party.
On Saturday, 224 out of 225 members of Georgia's electoral college voted for him.
However, his election was undermined by protests and the boycotting of parliament by the opposition.
READ MORE: Why Erling Haaland faces jail time in Switzerland
Thousands of pro-EU demonstrators filled the streets of the capital on Friday before gathering outside parliament for the 16th consecutive day.
On Saturday morning, protesters began gathering outside the parliament building, which was cordoned off by police.
More than 100 people were arrested as crowds clashed with riot cops armed with tear gas bombs.
As a politician, Kavelashvili is known for his strong far-right and anti-West rhetoric.
The former Georgia international moved into politics after he was disqualified from seeking the leadership of the country's football federation because he lacked the qualifications.
Kavelashvili played as a forward for the Citizens from 1996 to 1997, making 28 appearances and scoring three goals.
He played 46 times for the national team and scored nine goals.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment