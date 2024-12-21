Verona and AC Milan players carry rescue puppies as mascot

Verona and AC Milan players walked out onto the pitch on Friday evening carrying puppies who have been rescued in the hope of finding them a new home.The captains of the two sides, plus five other players from both teams, carried the puppies out with them for the pre-match duties.The puppies have all been adopted by Verona, who will be pay for their stay at the animal centre, which is owned by the Municipality of Verona.The seven puppies, two males and five females, are named Zeno, Mastino, Olimpia, Arena, Bra, Hellas, and Verona, all referring to the club and city.

This heartwarming initiative aims to raise awareness for animal adoption and showcase the love and companionship that rescue animals can bring.Match-worn shirts from Verona players will also be auctioned and the collected funds will be donated to the cat and dog shelters.