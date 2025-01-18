Ex-Barcelona & Everton star may retire at 30 due to injury 'beyond biology'
Table of Contents
|Photo: @gerardeulofeu
It has been a nightmare for the 30-year-old Spaniard, who has battled knee problems for five years.
Following a knee problem in November 2022, he had surgery in January 2023 and despite repeatedly seeming to be on the right track, there were always setbacks.
Deulofeu last played for Udinese against Sampdoria on January 2023, when he picked up a knee injury from which he hasn't recovered yet.
Despite his best efforts, the injury has proven difficult to overcome, and the ex-Spain international has been forced to reevaluate his future in the sport.
On Thurday, Deulofeu released a video and joint statement with Udinese announcing the termination of their contract by mutual consent.
In a heartfelt statement, Deulofeu said:
I tore my anterior cruciate ligament two years ago against Napoli, but recovered and was able to play against Sampdoria despite the tear.Despite his repeated setbacks, Deulofeu claimed that should he ever return to fitness, he would like to return to Udinese.
The bad news arrived after that match, when I knew I'd need surgery.
After that operation, I got an infection in the cartilage. That is tough to get over, because the bones grind up against each other and it goes beyond a normal injury.
I have been fighting for two years against something that goes beyond biology.
I feel better now than I did a few months ago, but we'll see what happens.Deulofeu was product of Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy, and went on to play for Everton, Sevilla, AC Milan, Watford, and from 2020 he joined Udinese, where he scored 16 goals with 13 assists in 63 appearances.
I have always had an incredible rapport with Udinese and it means so much to me that they supported and waited for me.
If I do return to football one day, it will be with this jersey, for all that the club and its fans did to support me.
We have agreed to terminate the contract, but the relationship and support remain special.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Hungary striker breaks 'several bones' in horror collision with Scotland goalkeeper
- Raphaël Varane undermines danger of concussion
- Thierry Henry recalls heartbreaking moment he knew he had to retire
- Alan Smith never properly recovered from THAT broken leg in 2006
- Departing Gerard Deulofeu thanks Everton in open letter
Post a Comment