Andrés Iniesta reflects on iconic 2009 Champions League goal at Chelsea
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
After a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, Chelsea took the lead early in the return leg through a stunning volley from Michael Essien.
Barcelona, needing an away goal to advance on the away goals rule, were reduced to 10 men following Eric Abidal's red card in the second half.
With time running out, it was Iniesta who came to the rescue. Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo, Iniesta reflected on the dramatic second leg at Stamford Bridge.
The second leg at Stamford Bridge will stay with me forever.His goal sent Barcelona through to the final in Rome, where they went on to beat Manchester United 2-0.
Have I ever thought about what would have happened if I hadn't scored in the 93rd minute? Never, just in case.
My shot was instinctive because I didn't have time to think about the execution. The ball came to me perfectly, and I knew roughly how I wanted to strike it.
Luckily, it went to the one spot where Petr Čech couldn't reach it, which was almost miraculous, considering he was as big as the goal itself. That ball was pushed in by all of us.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Post a Comment