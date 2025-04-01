Bryne goalkeeper awarded trays of EGGS as MOTM prize
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Bryne_FK
Bryne were beaten 1-0 by Bodø/Glimt in their season opener on Sunday, but they were kept in the match by goalkeeper Jan de Boer, who pulled off a string of fine stops and saved a second-half penalty.
After the final whistle, the 24-year-old Dutchman was presented with his prize which took the surprise form of four trays of eggs.
This unusual reward is a nod to the club's strong connection with local agriculture, which is dominated by meat and dairy production.
Such is the association with farming, supporters are often heard chanting "we are farmers and we are proud of it" at matches.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Bologna star addresses concerns over mysterious neck mark
- Pic of the day: Dutch side NEC really know how to motivate players
- Lionel Messi receives self-portrait made of Swarovski crystals worth £50m
- Lifelong Cambridge City fan given stadium bench as wedding gift
- Mainz striker gets 6 month supply of diapers for goalscoring reward
Post a Comment