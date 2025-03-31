Home off beat serie a snapshot wtf

Bologna star addresses concerns over mysterious neck mark

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Bologna star addresses concerns over mysterious neck mark
Bologna forward Jens Odgaard has been forced to speak out after images of a circular wound on the back of his neck went viral on social media.

During Saturday's Serie A match at Venezia, the Danish star appeared on the pitch with a large, round red mark on the back of his neck.

The painful-looking mark was noticeable throughout DAZN's broadcast of the match.

This led to a wave of social media speculation, with many concerned he had encountered a "zombie".

READ MORE: Chelsea fan caught sniffing shorts given by Enzo Fernández live on TV

As the rumours continued to spread, Odgaard had to clarify the origin of this sign on social media.

Responding to fan concerns, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram:
It's just a medicine I'm using for my neck, nothing serious.
Odgaard has been in fine form since joining Bologna in the summer of 2023 from AZ Alkmaar.

He has netted 6 times in 25 Serie A games, including two in his last three matches.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment