Bologna star addresses concerns over mysterious neck mark
During Saturday's Serie A match at Venezia, the Danish star appeared on the pitch with a large, round red mark on the back of his neck.
The painful-looking mark was noticeable throughout DAZN's broadcast of the match.
This led to a wave of social media speculation, with many concerned he had encountered a "zombie".
As the rumours continued to spread, Odgaard had to clarify the origin of this sign on social media.
Responding to fan concerns, the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram:
It's just a medicine I'm using for my neck, nothing serious.Odgaard has been in fine form since joining Bologna in the summer of 2023 from AZ Alkmaar.
He has netted 6 times in 25 Serie A games, including two in his last three matches.
