Kiko Casilla: Karim Benzema's 2018 Champions League final goal vs Liverpool was no fluke

Photo: Getty Images
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has suggested Karim Benzema's footballing intelligence and preparation played a key role in the infamous opener against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

In the 51st minute of the final in Kiev, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius attempted to roll the ball out quickly to a teammate.

Benzema, reading the situation, extended his leg and deflected the pass straight into the net - giving the Spanish giants a 1-0 lead. The incident was widely mocked at the time and seen as a massive error from the German shot-stopper.

But according to ex-Madrid teammate Casilla, there was far more method than madness behind it.

No Luck Involved - Just Intelligent Pressing

Speaking on the Offsiders podcast, Casilla claimed that Benzema anticipated the error after analysing Karius' habits in the lead-up to the match.
Karim studied Karius for half an hour. He knew he could make that mistake.

It's not a coincidence - he knew that Karius sometimes started playing a bit too quickly and without looking.
Madrid went on to win the final 3-1, with Gareth Bale scoring twice - including a sensational overhead kick.

A Lesson in Anticipation

Casilla's revelation now adds a new dimension to one of the most talked-about Champions League goals in recent history, offering insight into how elite players study opponents and look to capitalise on even the slightest weaknesses.

For Benzema, it wasn't just a lucky break - it was a calculated, well-executed plan.

