Kiko Casilla: Karim Benzema's 2018 Champions League final goal vs Liverpool was no fluke
|Photo: Getty Images
In the 51st minute of the final in Kiev, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius attempted to roll the ball out quickly to a teammate.
Benzema, reading the situation, extended his leg and deflected the pass straight into the net - giving the Spanish giants a 1-0 lead.
May 9, 2024The incident was widely mocked at the time and seen as a massive error from the German shot-stopper.
But according to ex-Madrid teammate Casilla, there was far more method than madness behind it.
No Luck Involved - Just Intelligent Pressing
Speaking on the Offsiders podcast, Casilla claimed that Benzema anticipated the error after analysing Karius' habits in the lead-up to the match.
Karim studied Karius for half an hour. He knew he could make that mistake.Madrid went on to win the final 3-1, with Gareth Bale scoring twice - including a sensational overhead kick.
It's not a coincidence - he knew that Karius sometimes started playing a bit too quickly and without looking.
A Lesson in Anticipation
Casilla's revelation now adds a new dimension to one of the most talked-about Champions League goals in recent history, offering insight into how elite players study opponents and look to capitalise on even the slightest weaknesses.
For Benzema, it wasn't just a lucky break - it was a calculated, well-executed plan.
