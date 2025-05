Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gets first Portugal U-15 call-up

Photo: Instagram/cristiano

Photo: Instagram/cristiano

A Global Journey, Now Flying the Portuguese Flag

Ronaldo on His Son: "No Pressure"

Right at this moment, Cristiano wants to be a football player but I don't make big pressure - I make a little.



He's 14 years old, he has pressure already to be the son of Cristiano [senior]. Let him do his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can be a professional player.

A Star in the Making?

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has taken a major step in his young footballing journey after being called up to the Portugal Under-15 national team for the first time.The 14-year-old, currently playing at Al-Nassr's academy in Saudi Arabia, will represent his country in the Vlatko Marković International Tournament in Croatia later this month.The news was confirmed by his father himself, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr, who shared the official squad list on his Instagram story with the caption: "Proud of you, son!" and a fire emoji next to his son's name - which appeared first on the list.Cristiano Jr has already had an international upbringing, having featured in youth teams for Juventus, Manchester United , and now Al-Nassr.Despite also being eligible for Spain, the United States, England, and Cape Verde, he has chosen to follow in his father's legendary footsteps by representing Portugal.His selection sees him become the only squad member from a non-European club, joining youth talents from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, FC Porto, Braga, and Vitória Guimarães.The U-15 team, coached by João Santos, will face England, Japan, and Greece between 13–18 May in Croatia.Ronaldo has long supported his son's football ambitions, but insists he won't force him into a career in the sport.Speaking on thepodcast in September, the 40-year-old said:At Al-Nassr, Cristiano Jr has made waves with standout performances, including captaining the U-13 side to a league title and training two years above his age group at times.During his time at Juventus, reports claimed he scored 58 goals in one season, hinting that goal-scoring prowess may just run in the family.As his international career begins, football fans around the world will be watching to see if Cristiano Jr can live up to the immense legacy of his father - or forge a new path of his own.