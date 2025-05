Why young Jeremie Frimpong chose Man City instead of Liverpool

Photo: AP

I actually chose Liverpool first.



I was going to sign for them, but back then, driving wasn't a thing. My family wasn't driving and it was far.



Man City was local, so it made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus.

Bus Rides Over Big Dreams

When I was at the Man City academy, all the players were good.



You're not the only one that's got talent. You've got to fight for your position.

Transfer Buzz: Frimpong to Anfield?

Jeremie Frimpong has revealed he almost joined Liverpool as a youngster, but turned them down for Manchester City because it was easier to get to by bus.The 24-year-old, now a key player for Bayer Leverkusen, has become a serious target for Liverpool as they look to reinforce their right flank amid the impending exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold However, it turns out the Dutch international already had a chance to wear red - only to choose practicality over passion in his youth.Speaking in interview with, Frimpong said:Frimpong joined City's youth academy at age nine and spent nearly a decade there, honing his craft among some of the country's best young talents - though he never made a senior appearance under Pep Guardiola.His journey took him to Celtic in 2019, where he instantly won over fans and lifted a domestic treble in his first season under Neil Lennon.Since moving to Leverkusen in 2020, Frimpong has evolved into one of the Bundesliga's standout wing-backs, earning plaudits for his blistering pace, attacking output, and versatility.Reports fromconfirm Liverpool are "seriously pursuing" Frimpong this summer, as new manager Arne Slot begins reshaping the squad.If he were to sign, it would be a full-circle moment for Frimpong - and this time, he wouldn't need a bus ticket.